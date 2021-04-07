Mark Cuban says NFTs could disrupt electronic signature firms By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Mark Cuban says NFTs could disrupt electronic signature firms

Dallas Mavericks owner and Dogecoin proponent Mark Cuban says nonfungible tokens may have the ability to disrupt and even transform industries dealing with digital identity verification and electronic signatures.

In an episode of the Unchained podcast released yesterday, Cuban said “anything documentation driven” could potentially be transformed by nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. The billionaire said that smart contracts could destabilize companies like electronic signature technology firm DocuSign (NASDAQ:).