Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade
Investing.com – was trading at $217.347 by 12:32 (16:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.
The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $14.607B, or 0.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $15.946B.
Litecoin had traded in a range of $211.000 to $242.829 in the previous twenty-four hours.
Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.13%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.280B or 4.30% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $192.3714 to $244.5082 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, Litecoin is still down 48.25% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading
was last at $56,359.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.95% on the day.
was trading at $1,978.66 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.98%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,055.357B or 55.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $229.110B or 12.12% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
