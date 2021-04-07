L.A. sheriff to reveal cause of Tiger Woods accident

The sheriff for Los Angeles County plans to reveal Wednesday the cause of the rollover accident that left Tiger Woods with serious injuries, according to the Associated Press.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously said detectives determined the cause of the crash but would not release the information, citing privacy concerns.

The accident left Woods with serious leg injuries that required surgery. He was driving an SUV loaned to him by the PGA when he struck a raised median, crossed two lanes of traffic and hit a tree.

Last month, the crash investigation revealed that Woods never attempted to hit the brakes before driving off the roadway and didn’t even take his foot off the gas pedal.

The 45-year-old is recovering at his home in Florida, and a doctor and injury analyst for FOX Sports said Woods is expected to rehabilitate for eight to 12 months.