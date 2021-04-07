L.A. County sheriff: Excessive speed caused Tiger Woods’ accident

Tiger Woods’ February car accident was caused by excessive speed, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Woods’ vehicle was traveling 84 to 87 miles per hour on a downhill road outside Los Angeles with a speed limit of 45 and was going 75 mph when his car hit a tree, sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

The accident left Woods with serious injuries, which required surgery. Villanueva blamed the crash solely on excessive speed and reiterated that the golf star was not impaired.

Some of the black box data revealed last month that Woods made no attempt to hit the brakes before speeding off the roadway and didn’t remove his foot from the gas pedal.

The 45-year-old is now recovering at his home in Florida. It’s unclear when he might return to the links.