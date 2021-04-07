Khloe Kardashian Goes ‘Ballistic’ After Her Unedited Bikini Pic Surfaces on Internet

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is unveiled to ‘hate’ the image and has ‘demanded her team take it down’ soon after it was leaked on social media.

Khloe Kardashian was clearly mad that her alleged unedited picture surfaced on the internet. Upon learning her photo in a bikini was leaked on social media, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star reportedly went “ballistic” over it.

Revealing the 36-year-old reality star’s reaction was Life & Style. A source also told the publication that “she hated it and demanded her team take it down” since it was not something “she would have posted without some serious altering.”

“Making such a fuss about this one slipping through the cracks just shows how desperate she is to convey an image that really isn’t her,” the source added. “Fans love the real Khloe; the way she really looks. It’s very hypocritical to tell your fans to own their body types when you can’t do it yourself. It’s disappointing.”

The insider claimed that requesting the photo be removed “has created the opposite effect that Khloe wanted.” The insider further stressed, “She put a spotlight on it – and now more people have seen that pic than probably would have if she had just left it alone.”

Khloe’s photo has since been wiped down from sites across the internet. Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian‘s KKW brand, explained to Page Six, “The color edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant… Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

The Good American founder’s alleged unedited image, which made its round on social media on Saturday, April 3, displayed her standing by a pool in a skimpy leopard print string bikini. The snap also saw her holding her phone and flashing a smile to the camera.