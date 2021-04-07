Khloé Kardashian Deleted Bikini Pic Is Facing Legal Action

The tea is…she looked good in the deleted photo!
As someone who unwillingly* ~keeps up~ with the Kardashians, I was curious to see why Khloé Kardashian was trending on Twitter this morning.
I can tell you right now, I don’t know what I was expecting to find, but it sure as heck wasn’t this:
TL;DR: Khloé’s team (confirmed in a statement by Tracy Romulus, the CMO for KKW) is threatening legal action against this account for posting this pic of her:
The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant. Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.
Naturally, Twitter users had to weigh in with their thoughts. A lot of people were sad that the response to this photo going viral was legal action:
Some are pointing out the damaging nature of unattainable beauty standards:
Some are praising Khloé for her looks:
And then there were, of course, the jokes:
The nuances of body positivity in the social media era is complex! When young, impressionable boys, girls, and everyone in between see the edited photos of the Kardashians that they’re trying to pass off as “authentic” — it can be quite damaging!
But I also understand wanting agency over your own body and not wanting images of you to exist out there without your permission.
This is, quite literally, a doozie! What side do you fall on: do you agree with Khloé taking legal action or do you think this should have been a moment to embrace her authentic self? Or do you have a completely different opinion entirely? Let us know in the comments below!
