Khloé Kardashian Deleted Bikini Pic Is Facing Legal Action

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

The tea is…she looked good in the deleted photo!

As someone who unwillingly* ~keeps up~ with the Kardashians, I was curious to see why Khloé Kardashian was trending on Twitter this morning.

I can tell you right now, I don’t know what I was expecting to find, but it sure as heck wasn’t this:

Woke up to a locked page this morning Courtesy of the Kardashian’s lawyer 🙃🙃🙃

TL;DR: Khloé’s team (confirmed in a statement by Tracy Romulus, the CMO for KKW) is threatening legal action against this account for posting this pic of her:

The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant. Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.

Naturally, Twitter users had to weigh in with their thoughts. A lot of people were sad that the response to this photo going viral was legal action:

I think it's so depressing that an unedited photo of Khloé (in which she looked stunning) has sent the Kardashian PR machine into a tailspin. Sending out copyright claims because her "real" face doesn't match the shape-shifting CGI face she puts on IG. https://t.co/Dh91L7RtsM

The swiftness at which @Twitter can remove photos Khloe Kardashian finds unflattering and ban accounts for posting them while leaving female journalists and other ~plebes~ to fend for themselves against literal death and r*pe threats is honestly... deeply disturbing to me.

Some are pointing out the damaging nature of unattainable beauty standards:

The unedited bikini pic of Khloe Kardashian is in no way “bad” but it’s a stark reminder that social media is a complete lie. There’s a whole team surrounding that family that are completely in control of their social media’s &amp; editing to an incredibly high standard, it’s sad.

Khloe Kardashian is fighting to get this pic taken off the internet that was accidentally posted &amp; it makes me so sad for those who think that their IG is real life and compare themselves to edited pics 😞 She looks gorgeous &amp; happy in this pic, wish we’d see more like this.

The Good American slogan.....”Representing” Body Acceptance, this is a missed opportunity, imperfection is perfection! We are all ready for people to be real!! #nocompromises @khloekardashian

Some are praising Khloé for her looks:

Khloe’s unedited pic is SO refreshing to see! She looks amazing! People are tired of seeing the over edited images and want REAL. I hope Khloe is damn proud of how she looks cause I would kill to have her body after having a baby! Be proud mama- flaunt it!!

They’re doing a lot for a photo that’s been shared everywhere. It’s not even bad, just shows what Khloe really looks like, which is actually better than the image she tries to put out there. This is wild. https://t.co/6TZZe9EWfM

And then there were, of course, the jokes:

If you ask me (no one asked), the Kardashians should’ve focused their litigants on scrubbing the internet of Kendall’s recent Vogue photo where she’s blurry and out of frame. Not Khloe looking happy and fresh.

The nuances of body positivity in the social media era is complex! When young, impressionable boys, girls, and everyone in between see the edited photos of the Kardashians that they’re trying to pass off as “authentic” — it can be quite damaging!

But I also understand wanting agency over your own body and not wanting images of you to exist out there without your permission.

This is, quite literally, a doozie! What side do you fall on: do you agree with Khloé taking legal action or do you think this should have been a moment to embrace her authentic self? Or do you have a completely different opinion entirely? Let us know in the comments below!

