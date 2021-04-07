Kanye West Documentary Series Allegedly Cost Netflix Over $30 Million

Instagram

A series chronicling the life and career of the ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper is in the works at Netflix and the streaming giant reportedly spent more than $30 million on the project.

A multi-part documentary series about Kanye West‘s life and career is reportedly set to land on Netflix this year.

According to Billboard, the streaming giant spent “upwards of $30 million (£22 million)” on the series though this has not been confirmed.

The currently untitled project is being helmed by music video producing pair Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah, who were behind the hip-hop superstar and Yeezy founder’s 2004 promos for “Jesus Walks (Version 3)” and “Through the Wire”.

Fans can expect to see never-before-seen footage of the rapper in the doc, which follows his career in music and fashion, his 2020 presidential bid, and will touch on the tragic death of his mother, Donda West.

The series is said to have been in the works for two decades and, while the “Stronger” hitmaker is not working on the production himself, he has given his seal of approval.

Coodie and Chike’s Creative Control have joined forces with TIME Studios on the series, who distributed the 2018 Aretha Franklin concert film “Amazing Grace“.

The documentary news comes amid the 43-year-old star’s divorce from Kim Kardashian West.

In February (21), the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star filed to end her six-year marriage to the “Famous” hitmaker – with whom she has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and 22-month-old Psalm – citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split.

Kim began dating the “Heartless” rapper in 2012 and the couple had their first child in 2013 before tying the knot in 2014.