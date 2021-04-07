Jokowi Doubles Indonesia’s Wealth Fund Goal to $200 Billion

Article content

(Bloomberg) — President Joko Widodo has set a $200 billion goal for Indonesia’s new wealth fund in the next two to three years, aiming to fund his push for the resource-driven economy to rise up the value chain.

That’s double the $100 billion target set earlier this year, and a long way from the fund’s $15 billion start. The fund has been in talks with 50 fund managers and has received pledges from those in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, the U.S. and Canada, which will help it grow to $20 billion in six months, the president said Wednesday.

“We can reach this,” Jokowi, as the president is known, said from the palace in Jakarta. “We give investors the freedom to choose whether to invest in the entire portfolio or to choose the thematic funds. This is what I think is unique.”

The fund, known as the Indonesia Investment Authority, allows investors to place money in sub-funds spanning infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, technology and the development of a new national capital city planned on the island of Kalimantan. Indonesia, which has long lagged in attracting foreign direct investment, is banking on the wealth fund to finance long-term development and help Jokowi’s push for the economy to move beyond a reliance on raw resources.