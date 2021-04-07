JoJo Siwa Discusses Pansexuality Label

Speaking to Fallon , she added, “I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

“I still don’t know what I am,” she said. “It’s like, I want to figure it out. I have this joke. Her [JoJo’s girlfriend] name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual.”

Regardless, JoJo is currently the happiest she’s ever been. “For the first time, personally, I am like, whoa, happiness,” she continued. “I am so proud to be me.”

You can read the full story with People here.