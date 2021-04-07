Jojo Siwa Couldn’t Sleep For Three Days After Coming Out

“I have a lot that could have gone away because of my love life.”
And even though she received a lot of love from her fans, Siwa told People that she also got a lot of backlash online.
“I was thinking that all the comments were going to be nice and supportive, and they weren’t,” she explained. “A lot of them were, ‘I’m never buying your merch again. My daughter’s never watching you again.’ I couldn’t sleep for three days.”
“My thing is,” Siwa continued, “I don’t want people to watch my videos or buy my merchandise if they aren’t going to support not only me, but the LGBTQ community.”
One week after Siwa came out, she opened up about being in a relationship with her girlfriend, Kylie. However, the Dance Moms alum says that she still doesn’t know what she would label herself as.
“I still don’t know what I am,” Siwa told People. “It’s like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual. But like, I don’t know.”
“Technically I would say that I am pansexual,” she added, “because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”
Although Siwa is still learning how to deal with all the backlash from her love life, she’s still doing a mighty fine job being herself and not caring about what anyone has to say.
