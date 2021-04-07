Jade Thirlwall’s Boyfriend Recounts Wild Sex With Her Until He Passed Out

Instagram

Jordan Stephens has boasted about his girlfriend Jade Thirlwall‘s abilities in the bedroom.

The 29-year-old star has admitted he once passed out after an intimate experience with the Little Mix singer.

“I had sex with my girlfriend but it was so fantastic that we just both passed out and then came back around like 25 minutes later,” he told the “Cuddle Club” podcast. “I remember being like, ‘I don’t think that has ever happened to me before’. It was really cool.”

Jordan and Jade, 28, started dating each other last year (20) and the “Rizzle Kicks” star has admitted to loving her smile.

“My girlfriend has got three different kinds of smiles and there’s this one where, I don’t know how to explain it, you can just tell it’s a pure reflection of how she’s feeling in that moment,” he explained.

“When we are both mucking about and she just busts out this smile, I think, ‘Oh my God.’ I just feel full of joy.”

Jade previously revealed she was convinced that Jordan was “the one” for her after watching him play a drag queen in the 2019 movie “Tucked“.

“When I first started talking to my boyfriend I discovered he had been in a movie where he played a drag queen and I was like, ‘Right, that’s it. He’s perfect. Sign me up,’ ” she grinned.

“A straight man who’s willing to dress in drag and loves being queer and feminine.”