Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.13% By Investing.com



Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.13%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.13% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Matrix (TASE:), which rose 2.26% or 187 points to trade at 8458 at the close. Meanwhile, Melisron (TASE:) added 1.42% or 260 points to end at 18510 and Bank Hapoalim (TASE:) was up 1.40% or 37 points to 2681 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 3.71% or 55 points to trade at 1429 at the close. Ormat Technologies (TASE:) declined 3.63% or 950 points to end at 25210 and Shufersal (TASE:) was down 2.15% or 59 points to 2689.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 262 to 184 and 26 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bank Hapoalim (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.40% or 37 to 2681.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.89% or 0.53 to $58.80 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.84% or 0.53 to hit $62.21 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.03% or 0.45 to trade at $1742.55 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.09% to 3.2913, while EUR/ILS rose 0.13% to 3.9171.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 92.200.