Instacart, DoorDash plan to launch credit cards: WSJ By Reuters

(Reuters) – U.S. grocery delivery app Instacart Inc and food delivery firm DoorDash Inc are planning to launch their own credit cards, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) will issue Instacart’s card and is also bidding to partner with Doordash, which has received offers from more than 10 large banks, according to the report https://on.wsj.com/3s4K40E.

Instacart and DoorDash did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Delivery firms have witnessed booming demand as more people stay indoors and order in during the COVID-19 pandemic.