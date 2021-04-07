India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.92% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.92%, while the index added 0.94%.

The best performers of the session on the were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.33% or 28.65 points to trade at 566.10 at the close. Meanwhile, GAIL Ltd (NS:) added 2.97% or 4.00 points to end at 138.55 and Wipro Ltd (NS:) was up 2.36% or 10.10 points to 437.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.76% or 23.10 points to trade at 812.45 at the close. UPL Ltd (NS:) declined 1.26% or 8.35 points to end at 653.00 and NTPC Ltd (NS:) was down 0.52% or 0.55 points to 105.50.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were State Bank Of India (BO:) which rose 2.25% to 358.45, ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.05% to settle at 577.55 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 2.02% to close at 945.80.

The worst performers were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.78% to 1513.95 in late trade, NTPC Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.47% to settle at 105.45 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.14% to 2404.10 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1094 to 543 and 79 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1760 rose and 1075 declined, while 171 ended unchanged.

Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 5.33% or 28.65 to 566.10.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.84% to 20.2475.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.38% or 6.65 to $1736.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.78% or 0.46 to hit $59.79 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.89% or 0.56 to trade at $63.30 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 1.28% to 74.427, while EUR/INR rose 1.40% to 88.4910.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 92.265.

