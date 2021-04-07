Iggy Azalea Shows Sexual DMs From Fellow Celebrities and $15K Offer Just to Talk to Mystery Star

Instagram

The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker shares screenshots of her own Instagram DMs, revealing many sexual messages, a marriage proposal, and a cash offer to talk to one mystery celebrity.

AceShowbiz –

Iggy Azalea was offered $15,000 (£10,800) to “have a conversation” with a mystery celebrity after leaking her own Instagram DMs on TikTok.

The “Fancy” star took to the social media site to reveal the amount of messages she received from prominent musicians and other famous faces, the majority of which were sexual in nature.

However, one of the messages offered her a huge cash sum just to talk to him.

“I’ll pay you for your time,” he wrote. “I’ll give you 15k just to speak to me and have a conversation. Over the phone or on here. I’ll Cash App the money.”

Iggy blurred out the names of the senders to keep their identities under wraps, but left the verified ticks next to their names and their follower counts visible – showing that they were all from profiles of big stars.

Another message saw the sender offer to marry Iggy and promise that they’d look after her better than her ex Playboi Carti.

“I’ll play side n***a step daddy roleplay, toe massage, therapist, whatever role you want me to play,” they wrote.

Other messages were more crude, with one person offering to be Iggy’s “Pooh Bear” to “eat dat thing like a jar of honey.”

<br />

Following Iggy’s TikTok video, gossip site AllNewHipHop.com claimed to have worked out who some of the rappers were, alleging that Travis Scott, Steve Aoki, and Brooklyn Beckham were among those sending Iggy messages.