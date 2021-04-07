Iggy Azalea Shared DMs From Celebs

And people have already started figuring out who said what.

If you clicked on this post, you’re like me. AKA, you love mess and you’re nosy as hell.

Well, let’s get right to it then.

Iggy Azalea posted this TikTok on Tuesday, where she danced in front of screenshots of creepy DMs she received from famous celebs. In some of the screenshots, you can see just how famous they are by their follower count

Here are the 13 screenshots:

2.

This marriage proposal:

3.

This “dream baby” message:

6.

This “I love you” spam:

7.

This mostly blocked out message with an heart eyes emoji:

8.

This person’s “honey”-themed message:

9.

These nice-then-mean messages:

11.

This crushing celeb’s DM:

12.

And lastly, this “I’m so in love with you”:

Now, Iggy blocked out their names, but it still became a guessing game on Twitter. Based on the number of followers and number of posts, one message is believed to be from Steve Aoki:

WE GOT ONE SO FAR! Credits to @alenisadisaster I’ll add to the thread once we found more!

And another from Brooklyn Beckham:

And another from Travis Scott:

We go a 3rd one! Travis Scott! according to a lot of people he has been liking Iggys posts back in may of 2020! Stay tuned for more 😈

While only Iggy herself knows who these are from, it is pretty interesting (and bizarre) to see the types of messages celebs send another celeb.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Let me know in the comments below!

