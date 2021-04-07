Instagram

When promoting new memoir ‘Make It Nice’, the former star of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ star talks about how being a part of the reality series affected the way she looked at herself.

AceShowbiz –

Dorinda Medley has gotten candid about her struggle with body dysmorphia. When promoting her new memoir “Make It Nice”, the former star of “The Real Housewives of New York City” admitted that she used the disorder “as a control mechanism” in the past.

The 56-year-old made the honest confession in the Monday, April 5 episode of HollywoodLife TVTalk. “I just realized I really struggled with it and I used [it] as a control mechanism because I grew up in a big family, it really showed a lot of my personality by going through that time in my life,” she weighed in on the subject featured in her first book.

On the reason why, the TV personality stated, “Because I am kind of a control person, a competitive person, didn’t have a lot of the resources that other kids had, especially in the environment I had.” Opening up further about her childhood battle with eating disorders, she added, “My parents put me in private school and stuff which was difficult!”

“My way of dealing with that, especially as a third child, was really to control my weight because that’s the one thing that I could really control and for me that was really powerful,” Dorinda continued. “What I really realize is, I think, a lot of women suffer from body dysmorphia. I think we only have that one label which is anorexia and we didn’t even have that label when I was growing up.”

During the chat, Dorinda also voiced her belief that starring on “RHONY” for six seasons affected the way she looked at her body as well. “I think we all are constantly checking ourselves. Look at all the women that joined the Housewives. None of us looked like when we joined the first year,” the mother of Hannah Lynch pointed out.

“We’re always self checking and buying the same thing and wondering why the thing we bought on Net-A-Porter doesn’t look the same on you as it did in the model that was in the picture,” the Bravo alum added before sharing a positive message, “Our society does that to us and then you add in the aging and you add in the this and you really have got to keep yourself in check. And you can really get lost in it.”

Having struggled with body dysmorphia for years, the founder of DCL Cashmere appeared to have embraced her recent look. Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, April 6, she shared a video of herself rocking her favorite jeans. In the caption, she wrote, “My favorite jeans finally fit and I did it the healthy way!”