Hailey Bieber On That Viral TikTok That Said She’s Rude

“I wish I didn’t act that way towards her.”
“This is gonna be controversial,” Julia said in the video. “I’ve met [Hailey] a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!”
Although Hailey later apologized in the comments section, she said she was actually bothered by the video when she first saw it.
“I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone’s going through,” Hailey continued. “I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken that like engaging with people felt hard for me.”
“I wish I didn’t act that way towards her,” the model added. “I’m a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted in a way that I don’t want to be. I’m trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person. I’m open to people correcting me.”
However, Hailey mentioned that she doesn’t think “people that try to correct [her] and try to tell [her] what [she] needs to be and what [she] needs to do, need to be people on social media.”
Either way, Hailey is moving forward and working towards being a better version of herself.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!