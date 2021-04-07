Gonzaga’s Tommy Lloyd top candidate for Arizona job?

As both experts note, Arizona is a basketball program with long-term success, meaning it has helped groom a lot of big names who have become successful players and coaches. Pacific’s Damon Stoudamire and longtime assistant coach Miles Simon are among them, as is Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner. All are plausible options if the school wants to focus on someone with an existing Arizona connection.

Lloyd does not have the Arizona connection, but he certainly has the resume. The 46-year-old has been the leading international recruiter for Gonzaga, serving as an assistant coach with the Bulldogs since 2001. It’s a reasonable question whether he’d want to leave Gonzaga for Arizona when the Wildcats could be facing NCAA sanctions. Plus, according to Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth, Lloyd has been guaranteed the Gonzaga head coaching position whenever current coach Mark Few retires.

Arizona is facing NCAA sanctions over alleged recruiting violations, and Miller was hit with the dreaded lack of institutional control charge before his ouster. His firing came despite chatter that his job could be safe, even in the face of the allegations.