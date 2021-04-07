Golf balls damage SES helicopter

Golf balls have damaged an State Emergency Service helicopter performing vital flood recovery services during take off in two “extremely disappointing” incidents.

Police said golf balls were hurtled toward the SES aircraft during take off from the football fields at Mungindi on the New South Wales and Queensland border around 9.30am Saturday and again on Monday morning.

New England Police District Acting Commander David Cooper has decried the attacks which took place as members of the SES do their best to provide an “outstanding service to flood ravaged communities in our area”.

“This is a serious offence that could have had very dire consequences, both to the crew of the helicopter and people on the ground if the worst came to the worst,” Mr Cooper said.

Police are appealing for information after two “extremely disappointing” incidents in which golf balls targeted a State Emergency Service helicopter. (SES)

He said the SES were sending helicopters twice a day to stock up supplies for isolated towns impacted by the floods, including remote locations like Mungindi.

“For members of this community to target those trying to help them is extremely disappointing.

Police are calling on anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who knows the offender or offenders involved to contact police.

“Investigators are extremely interested in what you know, what you have seen or what you have heard,” Mr Cooper said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted major flooding for Mungindi on Thursday.