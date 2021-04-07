Gold dips as strong U.S. data sparks economic recovery hopes

Article content

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, from a

two-week high hit in the previous session, as an array of strong

data from the United States and increased COVID-19 vaccinations

lifted hopes of a quick economic recovery, weighing on the

metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.3% to $1,737.75 per ounce by

0354 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,738.60 per

ounce.

“Gold is being pressured by a little bit of profit taking

after a series of strong U.S. data that indicated a quick

economic recovery,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market

strategist at financial services firm Axi.

Bullion prices had jumped on Tuesday to their highest since

March 25 at $1,745.15, as U.S. Treasury yields fell and the

dollar slipped to a two-week low against a basket of currencies.

“However, the softening of the yields points towards a

situation where central banks around the globe will remain

dovish and that will support gold at least in the medium term,”

Innes said.

In the latest spree of strong economic data, U.S. job

openings rose to a two-year high in February while hiring picked

up on strengthening domestic demand amid increased COVID-19

vaccinations and additional pandemic aid from the government.

The International Monetary Fund also raised its outlook for

global economic growth, forecasting worldwide output would rise

6% this year.

SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed

exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,029.04

tonnes on Tuesday from 1,032.83 tonnes on Monday.

Silver fell 0.4% to $25.06 and palladium was

down 0.4% at $2,674.30. Platinum rose 0.8% to $1,242.13.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)