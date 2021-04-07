Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.24% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.24%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.24%, while the index climbed 0.06%, and the index declined 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Beiersdorf AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.52% or 2.250 points to trade at 91.480 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:) added 1.84% or 0.750 points to end at 41.580 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.45% or 0.150 points to 10.470 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.23% or 5.50 points to trade at 241.20 at the close. Covestro AG (DE:) declined 1.96% or 1.140 points to end at 57.120 and Adidas AG (DE:) was down 1.95% or 5.39 points to 271.23.

The top performers on the MDAX were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which rose 6.08% to 67.72, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was up 3.42% to settle at 11.585 and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which gained 2.01% to close at 134.300.

The worst performers were Duerr AG (DE:) which was down 4.81% to 35.240 in late trade, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which lost 3.29% to settle at 47.29 and Software AG (DE:) which was down 2.56% to 35.830 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were New Work SE (DE:) which rose 5.13% to 246.00, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was up 2.01% to settle at 134.300 and Siltronic AG (DE:) which gained 1.28% to close at 138.300.

The worst performers were Software AG (DE:) which was down 2.56% to 35.830 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 2.42% to settle at 19.125 and Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.85% to 69.150 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 418 to 259 and 74 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.70% to 17.97 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.07% or 1.25 to $1741.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 1.96% or 1.16 to hit $58.17 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 1.75% or 1.10 to trade at $61.64 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.12% to 1.1889, while EUR/GBP rose 0.65% to 0.8643.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 92.312.

