Former NBA Star Darius Morris’ Ex Shares Graphic Photo of Injuries After His Brutal Beatdown

In viral footage of his attack, Kristen Evangeline is heard screaming for help as the former L.A. Lakers draft pick violently yells at her to give him her phone.

Former NBA Star Darius Morris has been accused of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend. Making use of her Instagram account, Kristen Evangeline outed the professional basketball player as an alleged abuser as she shared footage of his brutal beatdown and graphic photo of her injuries.

In the disturbing video, Kristen is heard screaming for her life as the former 41st pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers violently yells at her to give him her phone. While they were partly seen behind the furniture, it appears that Darius dragged his then-girlfriend and slapped or hit her several times.

Kristen revealed in the aftermath of his alleged attack, she suffered swollen eyes and bruises on her forehead as well as her nose as seen in the picture. She detailed his alleged abuse in the caption, writing, “he beat me covered my mouth and nose until blood vessels burst in my face. He kicked my face into my cement floor breaking my teeth. He punched and kicked me in the face for hours.”

Kristen, whose Instagram profile mentions her profession as a legal finance, said Darius became angry after she caught him cheating on her and asked him to leave. “He beat me for hours,” she claimed. “Then got angry I didn’t cook for him. Made me have sex. Then went to sleep. I got him arrested. And he came back and I let him in BC it was the quarantine. And he tried to do it 3 more times. My neighbors saved me.”

Kristen said even after his violent attack, Darius didn’t apologize to her and asked her to apologize to him instead, believing that her lies caused all of this. While she kept this from her family, Kristen said his family was aware of his behavior, but “instead of helping.. they blamed me too.”

Although the post featuring the photo and video has since been deleted, Kristen later posted a statement on her Instagram Story which read, “Tbh I feel sick and anxious. I’ve never talked about my personal life on social media before. I just don’t want to be a victim any more.” She further explained why she finally opened up about this alleged abuse, “I just wanted to not feel like this and he made every step harder and harder for me.”

Darius has not responded to Kristen’s accusations. Last year, the 30-year-old athlete was arrested after a woman claimed he brutally attacked her at a Manhattan-area home, but that same woman later claimed she was lying. It’s currently unclear though if the woman who reported Darius for alleged abuse at the time was Kristen.