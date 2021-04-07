Former Italian PM Berlusconi in hospital since Tuesday: sources By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is discharged from Milan’s San Raffaele hospital

MILAN (Reuters) – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been in hospital since Tuesday afternoon for check-ups, two sources within his Forza Italia party said on Wednesday.

One of the sources said the 84-year-old media tycoon was hospitalized for follow-up tests after contracting coronavirus in September last year.

Berlusconi underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostate cancer.

