Former Giants WR Travis Rudolph charged with murder

A wide receiver who first made his name with the Florida State Seminoles and later had a short stint with the New York Giants is facing serious charges.

As David M. Hale explained for ESPN, Travis Rudolph has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in Palm Beach County, Fla., following a double shooting that reportedly took place early Wednesday morning in Lake Park, Fla.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said that one man was found dead on the scene and a second victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Most recently, Rudolph was associated with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. Winnipeg cut ties with the 25-year-old on Wednesday.