First international flight touches down in Victoria in two months

The first international flights in months have this morning landed in Victoria as the state resumes its troubled hotel quarantine program.

Flight UL604 from Colombo, Sri Lanka, touched down at 4.20am today with passengers transported by bus to begin their two-week quarantine at the Intercontinental Hotel in Melbourne’s CBD.

Bus with international arrivals from Colombo at the Intercontinental in Melbourne. (Twitter/Kate McGrath)

Acting Police Minister Danny Pearson yesterday said six hotels were ready to house arrivals following an extensive review into the quarantine scheme.

“We’ve gone through these hotels room by room, floor by floor, to make sure that they are safe,” he said.

The launch includes several major changes to the quarantine system including improvements to ventilation, increased testing and tighter security checks.

Quarantine staff were seen dressed in PPE as passengers arrived at a Melbourne hotel. (Nine)

A SriLankan Airlines flight lands at Melbourne Airport. (Nine)

Other flights from Sri Lanka, Singapore, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are also scheduled to arrive, with 106 passengers expected today.