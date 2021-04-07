Fei Protocol struggles with a bug as holders are mostly unable to sell the token By Cointelegraph

Fei Protocol struggles with a bug as holders are mostly unable to sell the token
Wednesday’s crypto market correction put a heavy burden on the FEI project, the latest attempt at creating an algorithmic stablecoin that would remain stable in the face of market turbulence. Due to the particular mechanics of the protocol, the FEI token became impossible to sell as its main liquidity pool quotes a negative price for the token.
The Fei protocol is a recently-launched project that has immediately attracted billions in liquidity and total value locked by selling its FEI token, an algorithmic stablecoin using the concept of Protocol-Controlled Value to maintain a peg with the U.S. dollar.
