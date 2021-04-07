Fan Shares Heartwarming Story of Unbelievable Encounter With DMX Amid His Hospitalization

Instagram

A Twitter user pens a lengthy thread in which she recalls how the ‘Party Up (Up in Here)’ rapper confided to her about his kids and grandmother during their conversation aboard a plane.

As many have been sending their prayers to DMX amid his hospitalization, one particular fan has the rapper in mind for another reason. A Twitter user named Jen Fraser took to the micro-blogging site on Tuesday, April 6 to detail her one of a kind encounter with the ailing star.

Jen began her heartwarming story by telling her followers about her trip with her stepdaughter to San Diego. On their flight, she sat next to a “famous” person “with his entourage in tow.” However, it wasn’t until he introduced himself as “D, @DMX” that she realized who he was.

They later had a genuine conversation about social media and listened to the “Hamilton” soundtrack together. He also confided to her about race issues, his incarceration, his worries about his kids as well as his grandmother’s illness.

“He talked about his kids, he has a lot of kids. He worried about them and told me how much he enjoyed being a father returning again to stories of his grandmother and her influence in his life and as a parent,” the fan wrote. “He talked about her illness, cancer. He talked about his faith.”

At the end of their flight, DMX asked for the fan’s phone number and asked her if she and her stepdaughter would come to his performance as his guests. She initially thought he was just being polite and gave her phone number to him, but he did call her later that night and asked them to meet him at his hotel.

From there, they rode a bus for DMX’s entourage that took them to his concert’s venue. Jen recalled DMX being polite to the house staff and “very gracious.” She then concluded her thread by praising DMX as “a talented artist, a loving father and a kind soul.”

As she was treated to some unreleased cuts during their flight, she also revealed her wish that everyone can listen to his song about his grandmother. “I hope they release the song about his grandmother, I remember it being very different and personal,” she wrote.

DMX is currently hospitalized at White Plains Hospital in New York after suffering a heart attack that may have resulted from an overdose at his home on Friday, April 2. He remains on a life support as his manager has revealed that he’s in a vegetative state with his brain showing very little activity. He is set to undergo a string of tests on Wednesday to determine the level of brain function.

Meanwhile, previous reports said that DMX’s manager confirmed the star has tested positive for COVID-19 amid his hospitalization. However, the story that was first brought by VladTV has been debunked by XXL which stated, “DMX does not have COVID-19, per an official source. An update regarding his current condition will be coming later today.”