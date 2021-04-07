Ex-NFL WR Travis Rudolph arrested for murder

Rudolph, 25, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was waived and placed on the team’s practice squad before the start of the season. Rudolph was later promoted to the active roster following injuries to multiple receivers. He caught eight passes in seven games before being waived prior to the start of the 2018 season.

Rudolph was signed to the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad in October 2018, but he never played for them after suffering a torn ACL in practice.

Prior to beginning his NFL career, Rudolph was a major contributor at Florida State. He caught 153 passes for 2,311 yards and 18 total touchdowns in three seasons.