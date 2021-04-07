E.U., U.K. Find Possible Rare Blood Clot Link to AstraZeneca Vaccine

“First of all, I want to start by stating that our safety committee, the Pharmacovigilance and Risk Assessment Committee of the European Medicines Agency, has confirmed that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 overall outweigh the risks of side effects. The PRAC, after a very in-depth analysis, has concluded that the reported cases of unusual blood clotting following vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine should be listed as possible side effects of the vaccine.” “Our review has reinforced that the risk of this rare suspected side effect remains extremely small. By the 31st of March, over 20 million doses having been given, we have had 79 case reports up to and including that date — 31st of March. The balance of benefits and risks is very favorable for older people, but it is more finely balanced for the younger people. And we at the M.H.R.A. are advising that this evolving evidence should be taken into account when considering how the vaccine is used.” “Adults who are age 18 to 29 years old, who do not have an underlying health condition that puts them at higher risk from serious Covid-19 disease should be offered an alternative Covid-19 vaccine in preference to the AstraZeneca vaccine, where such an alternative vaccine is available. And perhaps it’s useful to state what is not advised as well. We are not advising a stop to any vaccination for any individual in any age group. We are advising a preference for one vaccine over another vaccine for a particular age group, really out of the utmost caution rather than because we have any serious safety concerns.”