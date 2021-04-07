Dodgers star Cody Bellinger day-to-day with calf injury

Additional tests on his calf showed no structural damage or fractures.

The 25-year-old missed Tuesday’s game and will also be unavailable on Wednesday. In four games this season, Bellinger is slashing .211/.286/.368 with two RBI on four hits.

The Dodgers outfield gets a little shaken up with Bellinger injured. On Tuesday, Mookie Betts shifted to center field while A.J. Pollock played in left and Zach McKinstry started in right.