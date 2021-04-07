Dodgers star Cody Bellinger day-to-day with calf injury

Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger has been listed as day-to-day with a calf injury, manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.
Bellinger was hurt when he was spiked by A’s reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday while beating out an infield single in the ninth inning.
Additional tests on his calf showed no structural damage or fractures.
The 25-year-old missed Tuesday’s game and will also be unavailable on Wednesday. In four games this season, Bellinger is slashing .211/.286/.368 with two RBI on four hits.
The Dodgers outfield gets a little shaken up with Bellinger injured. On Tuesday, Mookie Betts shifted to center field while A.J. Pollock played in left and Zach McKinstry started in right.