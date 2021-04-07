Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

A Buddhist monk has been rescued by divers after being trapped by floodwaters inside a cave in northern Thailand for four days.

The 46-year-old monk, Phra Manas, entered Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province on Saturday to meditate, said Therayuth Chandithawong, chief of the provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Many caves in Thailand have shrines in spots considered holy.

Medics provide treatment to the monk after Phra Ajarn Manas’ rescue. (Ruamkatanyu Foundation Phitsanulok Police)

While the monk was inside, heavy rain from a summer thunderstorm raised water levels inside the cave significantly, blocking the entrance and stranding the monk on high ground inside, Therayuth said.

The monk needed to swim for 12 metres underwater during his rescue. (Ruamkatanyu Foundation Phitsanulok Police)

Thai Navy Seals and an international team of cave divers – including Australians Richard Harris and Craig Challen – managed the extremely complicated rescue of the 12 young boys and their coach.

Phra Manas makes a pilgrimage every April from another province to meditate in Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave, Therayuth said.

A team of 17 divers managed to reach Phra Ajarn Manas. (Ruamkatanyu Foundation Phitsanulok Police)

When the monk didn’t return after the rain, villagers alerted local authorities.

Hundreds of rescue workers, including divers, medics and other specialists gathered at the scene.