Developer-focused DeFi aggregator Instadapp launches governance token By Cointelegraph

In a blog post yesterday, decentralized finance (DeFi) management and protocol aggregator platform Instadapp announced the launch of their governance token, INST. While not currently transferable by the average user, the token is set to go fully live later in the year to coincide with a transfer of control over the protocol to a DAO governance process in Q2.

The project, which currently counts over $2.3 billion in its 18,000 “Smart Accounts” wallets, connects to a variety of DeFi protocols from a single interface and offers a development toolkit in an effort to position itself as “middleware” for devs building DeFi products.