Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.98% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.98%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 0.98%.

The best performers of the session on the were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.51% or 3.0 points to trade at 124.5 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 2.00% or 295 points to end at 15070 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was up 1.82% or 2.25 points to 125.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.96% or 12.6 points to trade at 305.4 at the close. DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) declined 3.24% or 40.5 points to end at 1211.0 and Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) was down 2.36% or 9.5 points to 393.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 76 to 58 and 25 ended unchanged.

Shares in Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.51% or 3.0 to 124.5.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 1.30% or 0.77 to $58.56 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 1.20% or 0.75 to hit $61.99 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.13% or 2.25 to trade at $1740.75 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.13% to 6.2532, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4368.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 92.300.