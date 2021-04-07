Demi Lovato on DMX in Coma: It Could’ve Been Me

WENN/FayesVision

The ‘Dancing with the Devil’ songstress reflects on her own near-fatal overdose when talking about the parallel of the rapper’s current vegetative state to her own life.

DMX‘s alleged overdose has reminded Demi Lovato of her own brush with death. The singer/actress, who survived a near-fatal overdose back in 2018, has weighed in on the rapper’s current state in a new interview with TMZ.

The 28-year-old star admitted DMX’s overdose “scared” her because she could see the parallel of slipping and then coming back to her own life. “Of course. Anytime I see someone OD-ed or even passed away, I immediately think ‘That could’ve you had you not been putting all this work in the last couple years of your life,’ ” she said in the interview.

The former “High School Musical” star revealed that she has “survivor’s guilt” as she sometimes she asks herself “Why am I still here? Why are others not?” She confessed, “It’s a challenging thing to get over.”

Demi, however, has since realized “that everyday is a day that someone else doesn’t get” and she’s learned to be grateful for it. She divulged, “Everyday that I’m here on this earth is a day that I need to be counting my blessings and just being appreciative and grateful for it.”

Demi has been open about her near-fatal drug overdose and the aftermath of it. In the latest episode of her YouTube docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil“, she praised herself for not taking hard drugs following her breakup with former fiance Max Ehrich.

“I’m really sad that things ended the way that they did,” the “Sober” singer said on the docuseries. “Good news is I haven’t picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m hanging in there. It’s just s**tty.”

Meanwhile, DMX remains in the hospital and placed on life support following a heart attack that was probably caused by overdose on Friday night, April 2. He reportedly will undergo a string of tests on Wednesday to determine the level of brain function. The results of the tests will reportedly determine decisions the family may have to make, according to TMZ.