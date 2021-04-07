Demi Lovato Glad She Did Not Pick Up Hard Drugs Post-Max Ehrich Split

Instagram

In the latest episode of her YouTube docu-series ‘Dancing With the Devil’, the ‘Sober’ singer opens up about her romance with her ex-fiance and their painful break-up.

Demi Lovato has opened up about her romance with ex-fiance Max Ehrich and their painful break-up in the latest episode of her YouTube docu-series “Dancing With the Devil”.

The singer was filmed gushing about her romance, explaining Max made her feel “amazing” and adding she couldn’t imagine life in quarantine without him, before the footage became darker as Demi reflected on their split.

“I’m really sad that things ended the way that they did,” the pop star, who suffered a heroin overdose in 2018 added. “Good news is I haven’t picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m hanging in there. It’s just s**tty.”

Breaking down in tears, she then said, “I don’t know how to give my heart to someone after this…”

“I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to… We were only together four or five months. And honestly, it was false advertising.”

“The hardest part of the break-up was mourning the person that I thought he was… but I’m not the only one who felt fooled. I mean, I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done.”

She admitted the romance and split have made her realize what the real Demi looks like, “One of the good things about this experience is that I’ve used this time to look within… I think I’m actually too queer to marry a man in my life right now. I’m not willing to put a label on it this second, I think I will get there.”

She sings, “You were looking for 15 minutes, yeah/ And now you got 15 minutes, yeah/ Pack your stuff, you can come and get it, yeah/ Ain’t goodbye but it’s good riddance.”