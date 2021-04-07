DeMarcus Cousins felt in ‘best shape’ after Clippers’ debut

Veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week and made his debut on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Cousins’ teammates lauded him after a 133-116 win and the 30-year-old admitted that he feels he’s in the best shape of his career.

“I’ve put an incredible amount of work to get to this place,” Cousins said, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I feel great, my body feels great. I’m in probably the best shape I’ve been in my entire career. At this point, it’s about going out there and just putting everything together and just trying to continue to show that I’m healthy and I’m here to play this game at a high level. “I understand the situation that I’m in. Whatever opportunity is given to me, I plan on just taking full advantage of it, just controlling what I can control.”

Cousins finished with seven points, four rebounds and two assists in eight minutes.

The Clippers added the Kentucky product to add some depth at center, with Serge Ibaka still recovering from a back injury. L.A. is the latest stop for Cousins, who has played for several other teams throughout his career, including the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

Cousins began the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets, who released him after downgrading him to a reserve role.