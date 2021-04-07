Deliveroo ticks up as retail investors join trading By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Deliveroo shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday, the first day of unrestricted trading when retail investors were allowed to trade the shares bought during the food delivery group’s initial public offering (IPO).

At 0710 GMT, the stock was trading up 2.5% at 287 pence, about 25% lower than its IPO price, following a hefty first day tumble when it made its stock market debut in London last week.

Deliveroo was given an initial 7.6 billion pounds ($10.46 billion) valuation through a 390 pence price tag per share.

