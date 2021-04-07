Daniel Craig Allegedly Set to Earn Over $100 Million for Two ‘Knives Out’ Sequels

Lionsgate

The ‘No Time to Die’ actor is expected to receive a huge earning from his deal with Netflix after being signed on for two more installments with director Rian Johnson.

Daniel Craig is reportedly set to cash in more than $100 million (£72 million) after signing on for two “Knives Out” sequels.

It was reported earlier this week (beg06Apr21) that Craig will be reprising his role as quirky detective Benoit Blanc for two follow-up films to the 2019 hit, with Rian Johnson on board to return as writer/director.

And while sources said at the time that the deal was worth over $400 million (£290 million), insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix paid a staggering $429 million (£311 million) to be able to exclusively stream both movies.

The new report also stated how the money will be divided – with Daniel, Rian, and his producing partner Ram earning more than $100 million each for the next two films.

Rian is also said to have been given full creative control over the movies.

“Yes, it’s overpaying, but Netflix is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers,” an insider told the outlet. “It takes a proven theatrical commodity off the board and puts it in their pocket. And it’s another way they re-educate audiences to think of streaming and their company above a studio.”

The original “Knives Out” was made for $40 million (£29 million) and went on to earn over $311 million (£225.6 million) at the international box office.

The plot is still kept under wrap, but Daniel Craig won’t reunite with his onscreen family in the upcoming “Knives Out 2“.

“The Thromby family is in family counseling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future,” recently tweeted Jamie Lee Curtis who starred in the first one.