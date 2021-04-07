Crypto & tokenization “key” to doubling GDP By Cointelegraph

UAE minister of economy: Crypto & tokenization “key” to doubling GDP
At a panel for the World Economic Forum’s Global Technology Governance Summit today, United Arab Emirates minister of economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri said that cryptocurrency and asset tokenization will be key to the country’s plans to double its economy — currently estimated to be the 34th-largest in the world — in 10 years.
Al Marri was joined on the panel, titled the “Arrival of the token economy, from art to real estate,” by artist Harry Yeff and WEF executive Sheila Warren. While much of the conversation centered on the current nonfungible toke craze, Al Marri’s comments centered largely on forthcoming tokenization use cases and their regulation.
