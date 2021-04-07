Crude Stockpile Fell By 3.52 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com



© Reuters.



Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles fell more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

inventories declined 3.522 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 1.436 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , rose 1.452 million barrels in the week against expectations for a build of 486,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

were 103,000 barrels. The weekly was 0.1%, according to the EIA report.

inventories rose 4.044 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 221,000 barrels.