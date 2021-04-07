Coinbase Pro lists Enjin, Origin, 1inch, and NKN By BTC Peers



Coinbase Pro lists Enjin, Origin, 1inch, and NKN



Popular professional-level cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase Pro has listed four new tokens. Coinbase announced in an official blog post on Wednesday that it would support 1inch (1INCH), Enjin (ENJ), Origin Token (OGN), and NKN (NKN).

As per the announcement, customers start making deposits into their Coinbase Pro accounts ahead of trading. Trading is expected to go live on Friday, April 9, pending the fulfillment of liquidity conditions.

Once sufficient liquidity is achieved, Coinbase Pro will launch the order books for the trading pairs in three phases – post-only, limit-only, and full trading. The Coinbase team further explained:

If at any point one of the new order books does not meet our assessment for a healthy and orderly market, we may keep the book in one state for a longer period of time or suspend trading as per our Trading Rules.

Enjin Coin is arguably one of the fan-favorite on the list. The cryptocurrency rose to prominence in the face of the NFT boom. Enjin is an Ethereum-based platform that wants to “make it easy for individuals, businesses, and brands to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs).”

Meanwhile, 1INCH is the native token of 1inch, a popular decentralized exchange. And while OGN powers the Origin platform, a protocol for creating Ethereum-based sharing economy marketplaces, NKN is a public blockchain that incentivizes users to share network connections and unused bandwidth.

