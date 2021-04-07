Climate change protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Protesters against climate change broke windows at the London headquarters of Barclays (LON:) in the Canary Wharf business district on Wednesday.
The activists from the Extinction Rebellion group carried placards with slogans such as “Better Broken Windows than Broken Promises” and pasted the message “In Case of Climate Emergency Break Glass” on the front of the bank’s building.
