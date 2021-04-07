Chrissy Teigen On Teaching 2-Year-Old Son There’s “No Right Way” To Be A Man

“We embrace that,” Chrissy said of her son’s character. “I think more men should embrace their emotions,” she continued. “I think that’s really important in this world. That it’s OK to cry, and it’s OK to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We’re going to talk it through and it’s OK.”

“John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father,” she added. “It’s wonderful to see.”

Chrissy shared the photo on Instagram last month, joking in the caption that Miles had crashed her thirst trap photoshoot. And while plenty of commenters praised the photo, saying it epitomized the realities of being mother to a toddler, it did raise criticism from several others, who said it was “inappropriate” and suggested Chrissy needed “better boundaries” with her child.