Chrissy Teigen Has Pink Hair Now And It Looks So Good

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

The blonde was just a stepping stone.

Chrissy Teigen is switching up her look again — and this time it’s permanent!


Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Over the past few days, the model and cookbook author has been documenting her hair journey with the help of colorist Tracey Cunningham.

While fans didn’t know what the end result of her transformation would be, it turns out that Chrissy was aiming for pastel locks!

Although at one point, she definitely questioned if she should just keep it blonde!

But Chrissy moved forward and thanks to the gradual change, ended up with pretty pink hair that looks amazing!


@chrissyteigen / Via Instagram: @chrissyteigen

“Chrissy loves playing with different colors and wanted to transition from her signature bronde to a pastel pink! I love how her blonde shines through and that she still has a bit of a root – it’s just so chic!” Tracey told StyleCaster.

While that ‘do was just a wig and a little less permanent than her new style, she still totally rocked it.

Chrissy also experimented with pink locks earlier this year when she was spotted trying out a long pastel wig.

She also tested out a shorter pink wig, which may have inspired the style she has now.

While Chrissy hasn’t made her new look Instagram feed official, I’m sure it’s going to be stunning!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR