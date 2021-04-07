Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Pastel Pink Hair in NSFW Picture

WENN/Derrick Salters

Wrapping herself in nothing but a bath towel, the ‘Bring the Funny’ judge dyes her brunette hair a shade of pastel pink and boasts her new look on Instagram Story.

Chrissy Teigen is adding color to her life. After revealing that she has ditched diet culture to be better in enjoying her life, the wife of singer John Legend showed off a new look by debuting pastel pink hair in an NSFW picture.

On Tuesday, April 6, the “Bring the Funny” judge put out a short Instagram Story video of her striking a pose in a white towel. In it, she could be seen to have traded her brunette hair with a shade of pastel pink. Despite her lack of proper outfit, she flaunted a perfect complexion with smoky eye shadow and a shiny lip gloss.

Chrissy Teigen flaunts her new pink hair on Instagram Story.

In another Story that has been deleted, the 35-year-old offered a saucier photo. Leaving little to the imagination, she bared her left breast, but draped her black robe to cover her right breast. Having tinfoil in her hair, she pinned a “male nipple” sticker to cover her modesty.

Chrissy was not the only one in her family who had fun with colors. Hours after debuting her new look, the mother of two shared an adorable video of 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles. In it, Luna could be seen putting nail polish on her little brother’s. When Chrissy was heard laughing behind the camera, Miles innocently asked, “What’s so funny?”

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model has previously opened up about her attempt to be happy. In a new interview for her PEOPLE cover story, she admitted to be giving up on diet culture to do so. “I’ve thrown all of that out of the window. I think now at this point in my life it’s more important for me to enjoy things as they come,” she stated.

“I eat things when I want them. Because if I don’t my mind personally goes crazy,” the mother of two continued explaining. “I kind of put my mind over body a little bit, mind and spirit over body. If it’s going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it.”