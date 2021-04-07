China using Bitcoin as ‘financial weapon’ against United States: Peter Thiel By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
PayPal co-founder and venture capitalist, Peter Thiel, has warned that the Chinese central government may be supporting as a means to undermine the foreign and monetary policy of the United States.

But, he added, it has tried to use the Euro the same way.