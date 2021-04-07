China launches new measures aimed at relaxing market entries in Hainan

Article content

BEIJING — China’s state planner on Thursday rolled out new measures aimed at relaxing market entries in the southern island of Hainan, including in gaming, civil aviation, aerospace, pharmaceutical and new energy vehicle sectors.

China will support Hainan to build charging stations across the island for new energy vehicles and push for the application of autonomous driving technology, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

It will also explore delegating the approval of domestic online games to Hainan and supports the island to develop its online gaming sector, said NDRC. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)