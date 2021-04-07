Catherine Zeta-Jones Believes Humor to Be Key of Long-Lasting Marriage

WENN

Having been married to Michael Douglas for over 20 years, the ‘Intolerable Cruelty’ actress claims that the two of them ‘have a lot of fun together’ while respecting each other’s space.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is convinced her 20-year marriage to Michael Douglas works because they have a lot of fun together. The couple briefly separated a few years ago, but reconciled and now Catherine insists the marriage is back on track and she and her husband love each other’s company.

“We have a lot of fun together…,” Catherine told WSJ. “With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect. We’ve never ever lost our sense of humor.”

“My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a nine-to-five job, where it’s consistent. We’re either on or we’re off. I’m really working 16 hours a day, or I’m not. He’s doing the same, or not,” continued the Marilyn Rexroth of “Intolerable Cruelty“.

The Academy Award winner went on to say, “So we’ve had, in our relationship, huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years, bringing up our kids. We respect each other’s space, and our humor is just long-lasting.”

Catherine tied the knot with Michael in November 2000. They share two children together, 20-year-old Dylan and 17-year-old Carys. When celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, the actress posted on Instagram a video montage of their moments.

“20 years ago today Michael and I were married!! What an amazing magical night that was! And 7304.85 days and nights on, I love you now as I did then. (except for the point 85 bit),” she wrote alongside the clip. “Thank you for the love and laughter.”