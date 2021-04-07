Caitlyn Jenner Said to Be Actively Exploring Possibility to Unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom

WENN/Instagram/Avalon

Months earlier, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ alum’s manager, Sophia Hutchins, insisted that the transgender rights activist ‘has never considered running for governor.’

AceShowbiz

Caitlyn Jenner might be setting her eyes on the world of politics. As Governor Gavin Newsom faces a possible recall election, words came out that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum is actively exploring the possibility of her unseating the incumbent politician as the next governor of California.

In a report by Axios, the former Olympic athlete was said to have been “talking with political consultants” for her possible run. She was further claimed to have been assisted by longtime GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren, whom she met through her work with the American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focused on LGBTQ issues.

While many people would pay real money to see Caitlyn and Newsom compete in a race, a source close to the situation told Deadline on Tuesday, April 6 that she “will never be governor of California, but she might get a new show on a streaming service out of this.” The transgender activist’s last reality show was E!’s “I Am Cait“.

Months earlier, Caitlyn’s manager, Sophia Hutchins, denied speculations that the former reality star was considering a run for governor. In February, Sophia set the record straight by stating, “Jenner has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work she is doing to support LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children.”

Caitlyn is a prominent Republican who previously supported President Donald Trump. The Wheaties box athlete, who came out as transgender in 2015 and lives in Malibu, voted for Trump in 2016, but voiced dissatisfaction with the way Trump handled LGBT issues in 2018. She admitted that Trump “has been, for all LGBT issues, the worst president we have ever had.”

Should Caitlyn do run for governor of California, she followed the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger. The “Terminator: Dark Fate” star challenged Governor Gray Davis to be the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Meanwhile, a recall campaign against Newsom was launched over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.